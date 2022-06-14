Body of law student found from flat

SUKKUR: The body of a law student was found from his flat located at Qasimabad area of Hyderabad.Police said that the deceased was identified as Ashfaque Hussain s/o Mushtaq Hussain Shar. His body was hanging from a ceiling fan in one of the rooms of the flat he was residing.

The body was handed over to his family after conducting legal formalities. Besides, the mobile phone of the deceased was also taken into custody and sent to a forensic lab, said the police.Mushtaq’s brother Imtiaz Shar said Ashfaq was living alone and not responding to phone calls. The family sent a relative Mujeeb-ur-Rehman Shar, who was residing nearby, to check his whereabouts. Mujeeb found the door of the flat locked from inside. When Ashfaque did not open the door after repeated knocks. He broke opened the door and found Ashfaq hanging from the ceiling fan.The family refused to accept it a suicide case and expressed apprehension for a foul play.