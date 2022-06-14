Journalist reportedly picked up by ‘unidentified’ men

KARACHI: A senior journalist associated with a private news channel has reportedly been picked up by some ‘unidentified’ plain-clothed men from Nazimabad area, Geo News reported on Monday. The journalists associations, including Pakistan Federal Union of Journalists (PFUJ) and Association of Electronic Media Editors and News Directors (AEMEND) have strongly condemned the incident.

According to the report, the missing journalist, identified as Nafees Naeem, was at a grocery shop near his house, when the incident was happened, the administration of the private news channel said. The eyewitnesses claimed that some ‘unidentified’ plain-clothed persons had arrived in a police mobile and picked up Nafees, while his whereabouts are not yet known. It is pertinent to mention that the victim has been working as a senior assignment editor at a private news channel. Meanwhile, the administration of the news channel has strongly condemned the disappearance of the journalist and termed it against the law.

The administration said legal action should be taken against the victim, if found him guilty of the existing law that also gives the right to the people to defend themselves. “No law allows any institution to act in such a manner to pick up someone forcibly without any FIR or charges against him,” it said. The channel also demanded Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah, and Chief Minister of Sindh Syed Murad Ali Shah to take notice of the incident and must ensure an immediate recovery of the journalist.

Meanwhile, Pakistan Federal Union of Journalists (PFUJ) has also strongly condemned the alleged disappearance of the Karachi-based journalist Nafees Naeem, working as senior assignment editor, who was picked up and bundled in a police van by some ‘unidentified’ plain-clothed men. The relatives and his colleagues to that his whereabouts are yet not known. President PFUJ Shahzada Zulfiqar and Secretary General Nasir Zaidi condemned the incident and demanded immediate release of the disappeared journalist and asked the authorities to arrest the culprit involved in the incident.

The PFUJ leadership urged the Sindh government and police to take immediate measures for the safe release of Nafees and make all out efforts for the safety and security of the journalists and media workers, otherwise protests would be launched against such incidents. Meanwhile, the Association of Electronic Media Editors and News Directors (AEMEND) also condemned the forced disappearance of a journalist, working for a private news channel and demanded the authorities to take action and ensure his immediate release.