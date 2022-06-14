 
Tuesday June 14, 2022
Peshawar

Four injured in cylinder blast

By Bureau report
June 14, 2022

PESHAWAR: Four people were injured in a cylinder blast in Badaber on Monday.An official said a woman and her three children were wounded when a gas cylinder blasted within a house in Badaber. The wounded people were taken to the nearby hospital.

