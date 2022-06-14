Ten-year-old girl stabbed to death

PESHAWAR: A 10-year-old girl was stabbed to death, her body stuffed in a gunny bag and thrown in the limits of Pishtakhara Police Station on Monday.
The local people said the body of the young girl, Hina, was found lying in a gunny bag in Shaheed Abad after which police were informed.An official said the body had been sent for postmortem while an investigation team headed by an assistant superintendent of police was constituted to probe the motive as well as to arrest the culprits.
The spokesman for the Peshawar police said the uncle of the deceased girl, Asif, was being suspected to be the killer of the girl as she was last seen with him.He added the mother of the suspect also confirmed Hina left with her uncle and later she was found dead. The suspect escaped while police were said to have arrested a woman, believed to be a friend of Asif.
ISLAMABAD: A 3-member PPP committee formed by PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari to engage political parties in...
ISLAMABAD: Former chairman Senate Senator Mian Raza Rabbani on Monday called for a national debate between the...
ISLAMABAD: The Senate on Monday expressed its grief over the sad demise of PPP’s Senator Dr Sikandar Mandhro, while...
SUKKUR: The body of a law student was found from his flat located at Qasimabad area of Hyderabad.Police said that the...
ISLAMABAD: Islamabad High Court has accepted Attorney General plea for giving him more time in filing a detailed...
KARACHI: The Sindh Assembly on Monday unanimously passed a resolution condemning the blasphemous remarks by the...
Comments