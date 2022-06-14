Ten-year-old girl stabbed to death

PESHAWAR: A 10-year-old girl was stabbed to death, her body stuffed in a gunny bag and thrown in the limits of Pishtakhara Police Station on Monday.

The local people said the body of the young girl, Hina, was found lying in a gunny bag in Shaheed Abad after which police were informed.An official said the body had been sent for postmortem while an investigation team headed by an assistant superintendent of police was constituted to probe the motive as well as to arrest the culprits.

The spokesman for the Peshawar police said the uncle of the deceased girl, Asif, was being suspected to be the killer of the girl as she was last seen with him.He added the mother of the suspect also confirmed Hina left with her uncle and later she was found dead. The suspect escaped while police were said to have arrested a woman, believed to be a friend of Asif.