Torture on colleague: Lawyers to stage sit-in outside KP Assembly

PESHAWAR: The lawyers of the province announced a sit-in outside the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Assembly on Tuesday, asking the Pakistan Bar Council to give a call for a country-wide strike against the bureaucracy till the arrest of an official involved in the torture of a senior advocate.
The lawyer on Monday observed a complete strike against the torture of Ghufran Shah advocate by the staff of an Additional Assistant Commissioner Aftab Ahmad at a filling station.
A first information report was registered against the public servant on the order of the court. The Peshawar High Court Bar Association asked the office-bearers of the Peshawar Bar Association not to produce any police challan in the court. The lawyers announced to continue the strike till the arrest of the assistant commissioner and his guards.
