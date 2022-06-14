Security firm’s cash van robbed

DERA ISMAIL KHAN: Four armed motorcyclists robbed Rs8 million from the cash van of a private security company transporting the money to a bank in the limits of Paniyala Shaheed Police Station here on Monday.

It was learnt that the cash van was on its way to transport the money to the branch of a bank when the robbers intercepted it and snatched the cash from its occupants. The accused escaped.

Later, a heavy contingent of the police arrived at the scene and launched a search operation besides establishing pickets at the entry and exit points of the Dera Ismail Khan city to arrest the accused. The police also got hold of the CCTV footage to trace the robbers.