Protest staged against power and gas loadshedding

PESHAWAR: Residents of several areas here on Monday protested against the unannounced heavy load-shedding of electricity and natural gas.

The protestors, hailing from Kohati Gate, Wazirbagh Road and adjacent areas, criticized the Member National Assembly Shaukat Ali for changing their power feeder and linking their city areas with some rural areas, due to which they were now faced with massive load-shedding.

The protesters were carrying banners and placards inscribed with slogans against the government and in favour of their demands.They gathered at the Kohati Gate and urged the government to take practical steps for the solution of their problems.

“Our city area of Kohati road and Wazirbagh road has been linked to the electricity system of Rehman Baba and Surezai areas where power theft is common. This is why now we are also subjected to massive power outages although our city area regularly pays bills,” said one area resident.

The speakers observed that the non-availability of gas and electricity in this hot summer season had created numerous problems for them. They complained that the authorities were collecting huge monthly bills despite the fact they could not provide electricity and gas for 10 to 12 hours daily.Terming it an injustice to them, they warned the government to expand their protest and ring the Wapda House and SNGP offices if their demands were not met forthwith.