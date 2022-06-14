Tarbela Dam extension project termed environment-friendly

HARIPUR: The 5th Extension Project of Tarbela Dam is environment-friendly and will have no contribution to global warming.

This was the crux of an awareness-raising seminar organized jointly by the Chinese construction company and Tarbela Dam administration at the Sohbra City Briefing Hall here on Monday.

The topic was the environmental impacts of 1530 MW’s Tarbela Dam’s 5th extension project where officials of WAPDA, the Chinese construction company, notables of the area, environmentalists and students of different educational institutions were in attendance.

The speakers said that the project was designed in a way that the local population and environment were not going to be affected and nor would there be any dust pollution that was usually involved in the building of new projects.

“The project’s inbuilt one of the key activities is ensuring maximum plantation around the project’s site,” said General Manager, Tarbela Dam, Muhammad Azam Joya.He said that initially the Tarbela Dam authorities were going to plant 10,000 trees during the coming monsoon plantation and the quantum of tree coverage would be extended gradually so that the forest cover on the sides of Tarbela Dam could be extended to the maximum and it would leave positive impacts on the temperature and oxygen intake for the residents of surrounding areas.

The senior official assured the audience that tree felling had been banned within the limits of Tarbela Dam and the administration would ensure that the restrictions were implemented in letter and spirit for the larger environmental interests.

Later the participants of the seminar staged a walk that started from the Sohbra City and terminated at Mashal School after marching through different roads carrying banners and placards.Nazia Khattak, Mehvish Anjum, Farha Bashir, Zafar Mehmood, Mr Yang Heiy, and Wang Harbin were prominent among those who spoke to the participants on this occasion.