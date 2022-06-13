Soldier martyred in NWD

RAWALPINDI: A soldier of Pakistan Army embraced martyrdom during an exchange of fire with terrorists in North Waziristan. According to a statement issued by Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR), an intense exchange of fire took place between terrorists and troops in Datta Khel area of North Waziristan District. Troops fought bravely and effectively engaged the terrorists’ location. During the clash, 25-year-old Sepoy Shahzaib Imtiaz, resident of Kotli Sattian embraced martyrdom.
