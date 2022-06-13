Eidul Azha likely on July 10

KARACHI: Eidul Azha will be celebrated on July 10 and the day of Ashura (10th Muharram) is expected on August 8, according to Dr Javed Iqbal, head of Institute of Space Science and Technology, University of Karachi. He said the first Zilhaj would be on July 1 and Eid-ul-Azha on July 10, while the first Muharram will be on July 30 and the Ashura day would be on August 8.
