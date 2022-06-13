PTI yet to finalise candidates for bypolls on 20 PA seats

LAHORE: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) has so far failed to decide names of its candidates for the bye-elections in Punjab, though July 17, the election date, is nearing fast.

According to sources, PTI Chairman Imran Khan has completed the process of candidates' interviews, and the final list of candidates for 20 Punjab Assembly seats would be announced in some days.

The former prime minister conducted interviews of candidates whose names were recommended by the party’s parliamentary board. Sources said Imran Khan has decided to oversee the election campaign in all 20 constituencies himself.



He would visit all constituencies in connection with the election campaigns of the candidates, added the sources. The PTI chairman had ordered for fielding strong candidates in the by-polls. The ECP announced a schedule for election on 20 provincial seats vacated after 20 PTI MPAs voted for PMLN’s Hamza Shehbaz Sharif in the Punjab chief minister’s election and were de-seated by the ECP.