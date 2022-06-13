Forest fires posing threat to biodiversity in Mohmand

GHALLANAI: Environmentalists have called for efforts to prevent forest fires as such incidents posed a serious threat to biodiversity.

Gul Bashar Sheraz, Deputy Range Officer of Wildlife Department in Mohmand district, who took part in firefighting operations in mountains in Anaargay, Aliengaar, Shamsha Jarobi Darra near Pak-Afghan border, said that the fires destroyed previous trees.

He added that extinguishing fire in mountainous areas was a challenging task for firefighters. He said that the officials of the Rescue 1122, Wildlife and Forest departments, district administration and volunteers of the Pakistan Red Crescent Society (PRCS) took part in the operations to extinguish the fires that erupted in forests in Mohmand.

The official said birds migrated from the mountains as their abodes were reduced to ashes. He said the fires destroyed the natural habitat for the birds and other wild animals. Gul Khan Kaka, an eyewitness working for a local radio station, said that from the district headquarters Ghallanai, it took 2-3 hours to reach the places where the fires had erupted.

He said the fire spread due to winds and lack of facilities. He added that expensive trees were burnt down in the fire. Sources in the Rescue 1122 said that they controlled the fire after three days of firefighting operation.

They said the firefighters faced difficulty in extinguishing the fire as the mountains, where the fire had erupted, were located in the far-flung areas. The rescue sources said that the fire incidents took place in Khwaizi, Baizi, Haleemzai, Safi and Prang Ghar tehsils in Mohmand.

Deputy Commissioner Mohmand Arifullah Awan visited the sites along with district administration staff and reviewed the operations in the border area. He directed the Rescue 1122 and Forest Department to prepare a contingency plan to prevent such incidents in the district. PRCS Mohmand chapter Secretary Fauzee Khan Mohmand said that they had at least 1200 trained volunteers in the district.

He added the PRCS volunteers reached the spot on foot due to lack of roads. “PRCS volunteers along with Rescue 1122 firefighters took part in extinguishing fires in the mountains of border areas,” said Khan.

Fauzee Khan Mohmand said that there was no special firefighting equipment with PRCS. According to the report of the Relief Rehabilitation and Settlement Department of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, more than 400 fire incidents were reported in May and the first ten days of June.