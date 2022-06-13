Man kills wife over ‘Karo Kari’

SUKKUR: A man stabbed to death his wife after declaring her a “Kari’ at village Allan Jakhrani in district Kashmore-Kandhkot. Accused Babu Jakhrani stabbed to death his wife Wakeela after alleging her for ‘Karo Kari’ in village Allan Jakhrani in the Limits of Kashmore and managed to escape from the scene. The police shifted the body to a local hospital for medico-legal formalities.
PESHAWAR: Mayor Zubair Ali on Sunday announced five boreholes to provide clean drinking water to the people residing...
RAWALPINDI: Pakistan Army on Saturday honoured Faisal Baloch for his heroic and awarded him a cash prize at Corps...
ISLAMABAD: Former President Asif Ali Zardari Sunday met with PML-Q Secretary General and Federal Minister Tariq Bashir...
RAWALPINDI: A soldier of Pakistan Army embraced martyrdom during an exchange of fire with terrorists in North...
KARACHI: Eidul Azha will be celebrated on July 10 and the day of Ashura is expected on August 8, according to Dr...
SUKKUR: In an unfortunate incident, a son stabbed to death his father over a matrimonial issue at Pano Aqil in...
Comments