Man kills wife over ‘Karo Kari’

SUKKUR: A man stabbed to death his wife after declaring her a “Kari’ at village Allan Jakhrani in district Kashmore-Kandhkot. Accused Babu Jakhrani stabbed to death his wife Wakeela after alleging her for ‘Karo Kari’ in village Allan Jakhrani in the Limits of Kashmore and managed to escape from the scene. The police shifted the body to a local hospital for medico-legal formalities.