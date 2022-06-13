Waziristan without power for four days

MIRANSHAH: The entire North Waziristan has been without electricity for the last four days. It was learnt that some miscreants placed chains on the main transmission line providing electricity to North Waziristan, which disrupted the power supply to the entire district. This has created shortage of drinking water. The patients at hospitals are also facing problems. The residents asked the government to look into the matter and help restore power supply to the district.
