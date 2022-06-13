Imran played video of harassed woman against her will: PMLN

LAHORE: Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) spokesperson Azma Bukhari has said that a revenge drama was staged by the PTI in the name of accountability for four years.

Addressing a press conference, she said the former rulers wanted to file cases against the opposition under Article 6. “Attempts were also made to take arbitrary decisions from the NAB,” she added. She said, “The PMLN does not interfere in anyone’s personal life. The media was not allowed to speak the truth in the previous government and there was no investigation against the former NAB chairman and Imran Khan’s principal secretary Azam Khan for harassing women.”

The PMLN leader said that Imran Khan had taken a guarantee not to open cases of Malam Jabba and against Pervez Khattak. She said respecting the decisions of courts, Nawaz Sharif had returned home with his daughter knowing about his arrest. “Flour, sugar and medicine scandals came to light in the previous government while the PMLN government is trying to give maximum relief to citizens,” se added.