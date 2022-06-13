Two airport workers killed in Afghan bus ambush

KABUL: Unidentified gunmen fired at a bus ferrying airport employees in northern Afghanistan on Sunday, killing at least two people and wounding six others, a senior police official said.

The bus was ambushed by two gunmen on its way to the Mazar-i-Sharif airport, Balkh provincial police spokesman Mohammad Asif Waziri said.

"The vehicle came under attack when the technical team was on its way to the airport," Waziri said. The ambush was the latest in a series of deadly attacks that have hit Afghanistan in recent months.

Foreign airlines have still not resumed flights to Kabul and other Afghan cities since the Taliban seized power in August, citing security concerns for their crew and passengers. While Taliban fighters provide security at all Afghan airport terminals, a UAE firm has been tasked with providing ground handling and passenger screening services at several facilities.

Since the Taliban’s return to power, the country has faced an acute shortage ofprofessionals in a wide array of fields, including technical staff for the country's airports. On Saturday, a bomb blast targeting a minibus in the capital Kabul killed at least four people and injured several others.