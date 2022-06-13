Three youth martyred in IIOJ&K

 
June 13, 2022
By APP
June 13, 2022
ISLAMABAD: In a fresh act of state-sponsored terrorism, Indian troops martyred three Kashmiri youth in the Pulwama district of Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir. The troops martyred the youth during a cordon and search operation in Drabgam area of the district, the Kashmir Media Service reported on Sunday. The authorities also suspended the internet service in the area and an operation was underway. Meanwhile, the Indian police also arrested three youth during house raids.

