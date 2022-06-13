Imran decries cutting of development funds for tribal districts

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman and former prime minister Imran Khan Sunday criticised the PMLN-led coalition government for allocating no development funds for tribal districts and reducing budgetary allocations from Rs131 billion to Rs110 billion for the region.

He took to Twitter to write, “Given special needs of tribal districts, my government had increased their funding to Rs131bn. Imported Govt has budgeted only Rs110bn, reduced dev funding, 0 allocation for displaced persons & 0 increase in current budget. Shows incompetence & ill intent of govt of crooks”.

In another tweet, Imran wrote, “As a pleasure to meet young Abdul Wahab who, despite being a minor, was illegally arrested by Punjab police when they raided his house & failed to find his father there, the night before our Azadi March”. An image of Abdul Wahab, standing with Imran, was also posted on his Twitter account.

Meanwhile, Imran claimed that it was impossible for the incumbent coalition government to win the next election. Speaking to a private TV news channel, Khan said that it would also be very difficult for the current government to run an electioneering campaign, adding that on the other hand, the PTI was working in full swing for the polls.

Khan said that the government registered the first information reports (FIRs) against members of the PTI following the party's Azadi March to Islamabad last month, so that it could throw anyone it wanted behind bars.

The former PM also criticised the Shehbaz Sharif-led government for passing the National Accountability (Amendment) Bill, 2022 on June 9, which had previously been returned by President Arif Alvi. He said the PTI would approach the Supreme Court on the issue soon. To a question, he said that a major chunk of loans acquired by the PTI government was used for paying off foreign debts acquired by the PMLN government.

Regarding the overall political situation of the country, the PTI chairman said that the entire nation was "looking toward the institutions to intervene and make things right." About the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC), Khan said that the projects "had to be halted because of the coronavirus pandemic."

About Pakistan's relations with the United States during PTI's tenure, Khan said that he enjoyed cordial ties with former US president Donald Trump, adding that Joe Biden's administration was "stuck in dealing with matters related to Afghanistan".

Meanwhile, PTI leader Fawad Chaudhry said their government took loans of $52bn, of which $38bn was to pay back the loans taken out by the previous governments. "If you do not like the agreements made with the International Monetary Fund (IMF), then why does the poor government go to the Fund?" he asked.

In a later Tweet, he also gave a breakdown of Pakistan's external debt, saying it was $45bn from 2008-09, $70.5bn from 2018-19 and $88bn till March 2022. Responding to Marriyum Aurangzeb's criticism, Fawad said she was bound to make such uninformed remarks when she spent all her time "playing Candy Crush" — a mobile phone game. Yesterday, he had claimed the government was not serious because Ms Aurangzeb was "playing video games" during the post-budget press conference.

Separately, PTI leader and former federal minister Hammad Azhar said that because of incompetency of the “imported government”, the country is going to suffer from hyperinflation and joblessness. Discussing the federal budget in his Twitter post, he said all targets set by the ‘imported’ government in the budget were based on lies.

All the economic experts are terming the budget a non-serious one; there is no chance to avoid the economic instability caused by the imported government, he added. In this tweet, while indicating towards the upcoming situation, he said that country is going to suffer from inflation and joblessness.

Also, PTI Central Secretary Information Farrukh Habib came down hard on the government and said that the miseries and hardship of the inflation-stricken masses had compounded manifold since they seized the power.

He told a news conference here that the “imported government” was clueless and directionless, as they did not have any idea what to do. Farrukh said the economy had nosedived and commodities’ prices skyrocketed, and unprecedented power and Sui gas loadshedding was going on, making life of the countrymen miserable, as 40% of population was living below poverty line.

He said that a mini budget was presented before the annual budget by increasing the petrol price by Rs60 per litre and per unit power up to Rs6 per unit only to please the IMF, hinting that the petroleum price would shoot up to Rs275 per litre in the next few days.

Farrukh Habib said that the anti-public steps being taken by the government would cause a massive price-hike in the country. He said that during the PTI rule, there was record 4.5 per cent more agriculture production, and exports increased exceptionally, which were stagnant during 2013-18, despite the challenge of coronavirus.

He noted that production would be negatively impacted due to the high price of fertilizer, which the farmers could not afford, adding that the government was eyeing to further jack up diesel price by Rs90 to Rs100.

Farrukh Habib said that the Russian consul general repeatedly called for talks with Pakistan for provision of cheap oil; however, the government was reluctant to take forward the talks, initiated by the PTI to ensure getting cheap oil, fearing it might annoy their masters.

He said had Imran Khan been in government, cheap petrol would have come to Pakistan long ago. Farrukh disclosed that the “imported” government deprived nine million overseas Pakistanis of their right to vote by reversing the PTI government electoral law, as they feared that expats would vote for Imran Khan.