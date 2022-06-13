South Africa hit by ‘worst floods’

Durban, South Africa: Nearly 90 people are still missing two months after the worst floods in living memory swept through South Africa’s third largest city of Durban and surrounding areas, killing hundreds, government said on Sunday.

The death toll from the raging floods and landslides has climbed to 461, with 87 people still unaccounted for, southeastern KwaZulu-Natal provincial government premier Sihle Zikalala told journalists.