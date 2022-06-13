 
Monday June 13, 2022
Tunisian journalist in custody

By AFP
June 13, 2022

Tunis: A Tunisian military court has placed a journalist in custody after he made comments about the army during a television broadcast, his lawyer told AFP on Sunday. The military prosecutor’s office opened an investigation after Salah Attia, who works for a local daily, made the remarks to Qatari broadcaster Al Jazeera on Friday, his lawyer Samir Ben Amor said.

