Woman dies after stabbing on German university campus

Berlin: A 30-year-old woman has died from her injuries after an apparently random knife attack on students at a German university campus, police and prosecutors said on Sunday.

The woman was an assistant professor who had been attending a conference at the Hamm-Lippstadt University of Applied Sciences when the incident happened on Friday. Two other women and one man were injured before other students managed to restrain the attacker.

A 34-year-old suspect was on Saturday transferred to psychiatric care after prosecutors said he was likely suffering from paranoid schizophrenia. The university said on Sunday it had learned of the death “with great sadness” in a statement posted on its website. “The act itself had already horrified us, but the fact that it has now torn such a valued colleague from our midst is inconceivable,” the statement said.