 
close
Monday June 13, 2022
Today's Paper
Prayer Timing
Epaper
World

Fiji climate

By AFP
June 13, 2022

Singapore: Fiji faces its biggest threat from “devastating climate change” rather than conflict, the country’s defence minister warned on Sunday at a high-level security summit that has been dominated by geopolitical tensions.

This weekend’s Shangri-La Dialogue, which brings together defence ministers from around the world, has seen sparring between Washington and Beijing over Taiwan while delegates also voiced concern about the Ukraine war.

Comments