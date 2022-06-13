Fiji climate

Singapore: Fiji faces its biggest threat from “devastating climate change” rather than conflict, the country’s defence minister warned on Sunday at a high-level security summit that has been dominated by geopolitical tensions.
This weekend’s Shangri-La Dialogue, which brings together defence ministers from around the world, has seen sparring between Washington and Beijing over Taiwan while delegates also voiced concern about the Ukraine war.
