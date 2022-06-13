Volcano ash blankets Philippine towns after second eruption this week

Juban, Philippines: A volcano in the Philippines spewed a huge column of ash into the sky on Sunday, blanketing a region still recovering from last week’s eruption.
The blast from Bulusan volcano lasted 18 minutes, the Philippine seismological agency said, impairing road visibility and forcing airlines to cancel flights. On June 5, Mount Bulusan sent a grey plume shooting up at least one kilometre (0.6 miles) and covered 10 villages with ash. Residents of Juban town in Sorsogon province, still reeling from last week’s eruption, were woken up Sunday by the volcano’s thundering.
“I thought it was just raining, but when I looked outside there was ash everywhere,” resident Antonio Habitan told AFP. “Our river was once clear but now it is ash-coloured.” No casualties were reported, but the seismological agency raised the alert level to one on the five-level system, indicating “low-level unrest”.
Durban, South Africa: Nearly 90 people are still missing two months after the worst floods in living memory swept...
Tunis: A Tunisian military court has placed a journalist in custody after he made comments about the army during a...
Berlin: A 30-year-old woman has died from her injuries after an apparently random knife attack on students at a German...
Dushanbe, Tajikistan: Security services killed two leaders of a “criminal group” and arrested 10 others in...
Baghdad: Iraqi lawmakers from firebrand cleric Moqtada Sadr’s bloc resigned on Sunday, the parliamentary speaker...
Paris: France voted in the first round of parliamentary elections on Sunday with President Emmanuel Macron hoping to...
Comments