Two brothers killed in Malakand

BATKHELA: Two brothers were killed and a boy sustained injuries when rivals exchanged fire in Khadgazai Kamala area in Batkhela tehsil in Malakand district.

Sources said that one of the killed brothers was an official of the Rescue 1122 service. The accused fled the scene after committing the crime.

They said that the two sides had a dispute since long. The slain brothers were identified as Inayat Khan and Azmat Khan. The injured Midrar Azmat, the son of Azmat Khan, was taken to a hospital in critical condition.