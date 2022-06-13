Nine wounded in battery explosion

PESHAWAR: Nine people were injured when a UPS battery exploded at a house in Faqirabad locality on Sunday.
The explosion occurred in the house of Abid Khan, who along with his wife and seven others was injured and taken to hospital. The bomb disposal experts also arrived at the spot after the explosion but no evidence of any explosives was found.
