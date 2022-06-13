 
close
Monday June 13, 2022
Today's Paper
Prayer Timing
Epaper
Peshawar

Nine wounded in battery explosion

By Bureau report
June 13, 2022

PESHAWAR: Nine people were injured when a UPS battery exploded at a house in Faqirabad locality on Sunday.

The explosion occurred in the house of Abid Khan, who along with his wife and seven others was injured and taken to hospital. The bomb disposal experts also arrived at the spot after the explosion but no evidence of any explosives was found.

Comments