 
close
Monday June 13, 2022
Today's Paper
Prayer Timing
Epaper
Peshawar

Two shot and injured

By Bureau report
June 13, 2022

PESHAWAR: Two locals were shot and wounded by armed robbers during a snatching incident at Pir Zakori Bridge on GT Road.

An official said one Saqib told the Chamkani Police Station that he along with his friend Shad Khan was going somewhere when armed motorcyclists intercepted them. He said the robbers snatched their mobile phones and opened fire when they offered resistance.

Comments