Nine SHOs transferred

PESHAWAR: Nine station house officers (SHOs) were transferred on Sunday to improve the law and order in the provincial capital.
A notification issued on Sunday said that Ijaz Nabi was posted station house officer Badaber, Ijaz Khan posted SHO Faqirabad, Naeem Haider SHO Matani, Hassan Khan SHO Pishtakhara and Iftikhar Khan posted SHO Inqilab police station. Also, Farid Khan was posted SHO Shah Qabool, Javed Khan SHO Regi Model Town and Ijaz Ullah was posted SHO Khazana.
