Tribal districts JI leader urges govt to restore seats in NA

PESHAWAR: Jamaat-e-Islami provincial president Prof Muhammad Ibrahim Khan has urged the government to restore the previous number of seats for the tribal districts in the National Assembly and enhance their representation in the provincial assembly through constitutional amendment.

Addressing his maiden press conference after his election as provincial chief of the party, the JI leader said that the tribal districts were integrated with Khyber Pakhtunkhwa through 25th Amendment.

“But the number of seats of tribal districts in the National Assembly were reduced to only six from 12. Their representation in the provincial assembly has also been kept low,” he added.

He urged the government to restore the 12 seats for tribal districts in the National Assembly on the basis of backwardness through constitutional amendment. The seats of the tribal districts in the provincial assembly should also be increased from 16 to 24, he added.

He said that the responsibility of the tribal districts has been shifted to the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government but the resources are still with the federation.

The member of National Assembly from North Waziristan Mohsin Dawar had introduced a private member’s bill in the parliament in this regard, he said. “The bill was passed by the National Assembly but not by the Senate,” he informed.

He said that the government should own the bill to get it passed as the private member bill does not carry much weight in the legislature. The government should take serious interest in the issue before the next elections so that the number of seats in both the national and provincial assemblies could be increased by getting the bill passed, he said.

Prof Ibraheem said that the share of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa in the federal divisible pool could also not be increased after the merger of the tribal districts.

Also, no separate funds could be received from the divisible pool for the merged districts, he added.

He said that the total share of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa in the federal divisible pool since 2010 is 14.62 percent. The tribal areas were getting some three percent share in the federation’s 42.5 percent, he said, adding, the three percent should be given to Khyber Pakhtunkhwa after the merger of the tribal districts and thus the province’s share in the divisible pool should be enhanced to 17.62 percent.

He said that this was the responsibility of the federal government, which should be fulfilled.

He said that JI was ready for talks with the government on the rights of the tribal people at any forum.

Acting General Secretary of Jamaat-e-Islami Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Maulana Hidayatullah and former Member National Assembly Sahibzada Haroonur Rasheed were also present on the occasion.