Tarbela lake declared game protected area

HARIPUR: The Forest Division in Haripur has decided to ban hunting without a license by declaring the Tarbela Lake a game-protected area to protect the migratory birds from illegal hunting, official sources said here on Sunday.

Informed sources that due to frequent hunting of migratory waterfowl their different species have become endangered and near-extinct forcing the department to swing into action.

Sources said that the newly created Haripur Wildlife Division has recommended to the chief conservator of Wildlife to declare an area of 4,692 hectares of Tarbela Lake between the Afghan refugee camps of Panian to Kag village as the protected area where shooting would not be allowed without a license.

The sources said the decision of regularizing the tourist spot of Tarbela lake would contribute to protecting the migratory birds from excessive and unpermitted hunting.

It may be added that different species of waterfowl including Russian doves travel annually to the Tarbela dam from Russia and Central Asian Republics using the route of the Indus River and stay in Haripur during April and May.

But the birds fall prey to the merciless hunters

which have reduced the population of these beautiful guest birds considerably due to which the department had to take action of declaring the area as a game reserved.

The Haripur district has five-game reserves — Mang, Rakh Sardaran, Pind Hasham Khan, Bagra and Kalinjar where the presence of different species of mammals, resident and migratory birds has been found.

The sources said the Wildlife secretary has approved the proposal and issued a notification declaring the reserved forests of Khanpur and Makhniyal, (SSSI) Site for Special Scientific Interest, where the survey of the area to assess and monitor the presence of barking deer and other mammals and birds has started.

The students and researchers from the Department of Forestry and Wildlife at the University of Haripur were also engaged in scientific research.

Following the change of status of two forest ranges as protected ones, there would be zero hunting in these areas and only research allowed there, said an official, adding a management plan for the area would be drawn up at a later stage.