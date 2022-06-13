Compensation announced for wildfire victim families

PESHAWAR: Advisor to Prime Minister on Political and Public Affairs Amir Muqam visited the areas affected by the recent wildfire during his daylong visit to the Shangla on Sunday.

He met with the victim families and assured them of all possible assistance from him and the federal government, said a press release.

The adviser visited Paiz Mera, Besham tehsil, Ali Jan Kaparmai circle in Chakisar tehsil and Baina Makhozi in Puran tehsil. The advisor announced assistance of one million rupees on behalf of Prime Minister Shahbaz Sharif for the victim families.

Amir Muqam also inaugurated new utility stores at several points in the district and said the prime minister had fulfilled his promise made to the people of KP by providing them flour at cheaper rates. He said the Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz-led government presented a balanced and poor-friendly budget despite the severe economic crisis created by the Tehreek-e-Insaf’s government in the past.