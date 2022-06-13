Induction of non-locals in Tourism Police protested

MANSEHRA: The Hazara Qaumi Mahaz Pakistan on Sunday staged a rally against the induction of non-locals in the Tourism Police.

“We have not only launched a street agitation against the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government which didn’t include youngsters from Abbottabad and Mansehra in Tourism Police but also going to challenge it in the court of law,” Amjad Qadus, the provincial president of HQMP, told the protesters outside the Mansehra Press Club.

Carrying banners, the protesters marched on the Kashmir Road and assembled outside the press club.

They were raising slogans against the government and in support of their demands.

“This force has come into existence for the safety of the tourists coming to scenic Kaghan valley, Ayubia, Nathiagali and rest of the Hazara division but youngsters from Mansehra and Abbottabad districts are totally ignored,” Qadus said.

He added that the government should immediately cancel the appointment orders and carry out the fresh process on merit.

“We are also going to challenge these appointments in the Peshawar High Court’s Abbottabad circuit bench,” Qadus said.

Earlier, talking to reporters, HQMP chief Qazi Azhar Advocate said that their struggle for the separate province of Hazara would continue till the acceptance of their demand.