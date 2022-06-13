Induction of non-locals in Tourism Police protested

MANSEHRA: The Hazara Qaumi Mahaz Pakistan on Sunday staged a rally against the induction of non-locals in the Tourism Police.
“We have not only launched a street agitation against the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government which didn’t include youngsters from Abbottabad and Mansehra in Tourism Police but also going to challenge it in the court of law,” Amjad Qadus, the provincial president of HQMP, told the protesters outside the Mansehra Press Club.
Carrying banners, the protesters marched on the Kashmir Road and assembled outside the press club.
They were raising slogans against the government and in support of their demands.
“This force has come into existence for the safety of the tourists coming to scenic Kaghan valley, Ayubia, Nathiagali and rest of the Hazara division but youngsters from Mansehra and Abbottabad districts are totally ignored,” Qadus said.
He added that the government should immediately cancel the appointment orders and carry out the fresh process on merit.
“We are also going to challenge these appointments in the Peshawar High Court’s Abbottabad circuit bench,” Qadus said.
Earlier, talking to reporters, HQMP chief Qazi Azhar Advocate said that their struggle for the separate province of Hazara would continue till the acceptance of their demand.
PESHAWAR: The Peshawar Institute of Cardiology has been struggling to root out the source of infection that is...
BATKHELA: Two brothers were killed and a boy sustained injuries when rivals exchanged fire in Khadgazai Kamala area in...
MANSEHRA: Federal Minister for Water Resources Khursheed Shah on Sunday expressed his satisfaction over the execution...
PESHAWAR: Nine people were injured when a UPS battery exploded at a house in Faqirabad locality on Sunday.The...
PESHAWAR: Two locals were shot and wounded by armed robbers during a snatching incident at Pir Zakori Bridge on GT...
PESHAWAR: Nine station house officers were transferred on Sunday to improve the law and order in the provincial...
Comments