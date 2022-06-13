Anti-Islam remarks: Houses of protesting Indian Muslims razed

SRINAGAR/KOLKATA: Authorities in India's Uttar Pradesh state have demolished the homes of several people accused of involvement in riots triggered by derogatory remarks made by ruling party figures about Islam, officials said on Sunday.



In Indian Kashmir, police arrested a youth for posting a video threatening to behead the ruling party's former spokeswoman who had made some of the remarks, officials said. The video, circulated on YouTube, has been withdrawn by authorities, a British wire service reported.

Muslims have taken to the streets across India in recent weeks to protest against the anti-Islamic comments by two members of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's Hindu nationalist Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP). Clashes have broken out between Muslims and Hindus and in some cases between protesters and police in several areas. Police in Uttar Pradesh arrested more than 300 people in connection with the unrest. Some in India's minority Muslim community see the comments as the latest instance of pressure and humiliation under the BJP rule on issues ranging from freedom of worship to the wearing of hijab.

The BJP has suspended its spokeswoman Nupur Sharma and expelled another leader, Naveen Kumar Jindal, for the comments, which have also caused a diplomatic row with several Muslim countries.

Police have filed cases against the two and the government has said the comments do not reflect its views. Muslim groups have demanded their arrest, while some hard-line Hindu groups label them as brave and nationalist politicians.

A bulldozer demolished the house of a Muslim man that Uttar Pradesh state authorities accuse of being involved in riots last week. Authorities claimed the house was illegally built. Over the weekend, the chief minister of Uttar Pradesh state, Yogi Adityanath, ordered officials to demolish any illegal establishments and homes of people accused of involvement in riots there last week, the BJP's state spokesperson said.

The house of an alleged mastermind of the riots, whose daughter is a female Muslim rights activist, was demolished amid a heavy police presence on Sunday. Properties of two more people accused of throwing stones after Friday prayers were also demolished in the state.

Mrityunjay Kumar, Adityanath's media adviser, tweeted a photo of a bulldozer demolishing a building and said, “Unruly elements remember, every Friday is followed by a Saturday." Opposition leaders said Adityanath's government was pursuing an unconstitutional method to silence protesters.

On Sunday, Jindal said his family faced continuous threats and some of his followers said a crude bomb was defused near his residence in capital New Delhi. Prime Minister Narendra Modi has so far not commented on the communal unrest.

In the eastern state of West Bengal, authorities enforced an emergency law prohibiting public gatherings in the industrial district of Howrah until June 16. BJP's West Bengal president on Sunday staged a sit-in and accused neighbouring Bangladesh, a mainly Muslim nation, of inciting violence in the state.

Last week countries such as Qatar, Saudi Arabia, the UAE, Oman, Iran -- which are key trade partners of India -- lodged diplomatic protests to demand an apology from Modi's government for the comments.

Meanwhile, Pakistan has strongly condemned the heavy-handed treatment by the Indian authorities of Muslims who were registering a peaceful protest after Friday prayers over the derogatory remarks of the two members of the ruling BJP against Islam. “The indiscriminate and widespread use of brute force by the Indian authorities across various states resulted in the killing of two innocent Muslim protesters and critically injured thirteen others in Ranchi city,” the Foreign Office spokesperson said in a press release. He said the footage of the Indian forces unabashedly opening fire on unarmed protesters in Ranchi city was horrific beyond belief. In Uttar Pradesh alone, a total of 227 people have been arrested so far.

“This is a new low in the Indian government’s repressive Hindutva inspired majoritarian policy aimed at demonizing and persecuting minorities, especially the Muslims. Pakistan denounces this shameful treatment of Indian Muslim citizens by the Indian government and expresses its solidarity with the Muslims of India in these testing times,” the spokesperson added. Pakistan once again strongly urged India to ensure that demonstrable action was taken against those responsible for making the derogatory remarks. "The international community must also take immediate cognizance of the grievously aggravating situation of Islamophobia in India,” the spokesperson said, adding that India must be held accountable for stifling the rights of the minorities, especially Muslims, and ensure that Muslims living in India were not victimised for practising their faith and religious beliefs.

Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari, the Chair of the OIC Council of Foreign Ministers, called OIC Secretary General Hissein Brahim Taha on the series of Islamophobic actions by the Indian government and persecution of Muslims in the country.

He took to Twitter and said, "Spoke to OIC SG Hissein Brahim Taha on the totally unacceptable and condemnable remarks by Indian BJP officials. Shared concerns on rising Islamophobia and persecution of Muslims in India and the need to address it through collective efforts."

The conversation between Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari and OIC Secretary General Hissein Brahim Taha focused on the series of Islamophobic actions by the ruling dispensation in India, in particular the derogatory remarks. The foreign minister observed that the derogatory remarks had deeply hurt the sentiments of Muslims around the globe. He noted that the BJP's attempted clarification, and the belated and perfunctory 'disciplinary' action against the individuals, could not assuage the pain and anguish they had caused to the Muslim world.

He also condemned the high-handed treatment by the Indian authorities of the peaceful protests after Friday prayers, which was the latest manifestation of the Indian government's ongoing persecution of Muslims. The foreign minister urged the OIC and its member states to step up their efforts for protecting the life, dignity, property, culture, heritage and religious freedoms of the Indian Muslims.

The OIC Secretary General expressed deep concern over the insulting remarks, as well as the unending plight of the Indian Muslims. “The OIC is sensitive to the growing trend of Islamophobia and the need to take collective action to combat it,” he added.

Both sides recalled the resolutions and pronouncements of the UN and OIC on Islamophobia, and decided to remain in contact to explore avenues of combating Islamophobia in India, and mitigating the suffering of the Indian Muslims.