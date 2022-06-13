Buemi takes fourth Le Mans

LE MANS: Swiss driver Sebastien Buemi collected his fourth Le Mans title when he and fellow-drivers Ryo Hirakawa and Brendon Hartley steered their Toyota to victory in the 90th edition which ended on Sunday.

The victory marked a fifth successive win for the Japanese manufacturer which has dominated since Porsche won its last title in 2017.

Buemi was in the car that won in 2018 when his teammates were Fernando Alonso and Kazuki Nakajima. “It’s a bit hard to realise,” said Buemi at the finish. I remember being there not that long ago, I had none, now I have four.”