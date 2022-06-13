‘Lethargic England lacking sharpness’

WOLVERHAMPTON: England manager Gareth Southgate blamed a run of three games without a win to start their Nations League campaign on a lack of sharpness in front of goal after a 0-0 draw against Italy on Saturday.

A rematch of last year’s Euro 2020 final took place in front of just 3,000 school children in Wolverhampton as England served a one-match behind closed doors punishment for the chaos that ensued that night at Wembley last July.

Southgate labelled that situation as an “embarrassment” for the country and believed the lack of atmosphere played a part in another Nations League clash lacking verve at the end of an exhausting season.

England’s only goal in the last three games came from Harry Kane’s late penalty to salvage a 1-1 draw away to Germany on Tuesday.

“We had two or three really good chances we need to score, but just lacked that sharpness in front of goal,” said Southgate.

“You can see when you are pushing like we were in the second half, you don’t have any crowd to help you or put the opposition under any pressure.”

Since beating the Three Lions on penalties to become champions of Europe, things have gone wrong for Italy as they missed out on a second consecutive World Cup.

However, Roberto Mancini’s men have bounced back to top Group A3 with five points from three games.

England remain bottom with two points, behind Hungary and Germany, who drew 1-1 in Budapest.

Mancini named an experimental line-up with only two survivors from the 11 that started the Euro final. “We know we have to improve, it’s part of the path for growing,” said Mancini.