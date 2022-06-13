 
PCB's conditioning camp concludes

By Our Correspondent
June 13, 2022

LAHORE: The second phase of the players’ conditioning camp under the supervision of the PCB, concluded at the National High-Performance Center.

The second phase began on May 30 and was attended by 45 national and domestic cricketers selected by the PCB.

