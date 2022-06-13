Pope, Root tons fuel England fightback

NOTTINGHAM: Ollie Pope hit his highest Test score of 142 not out and Joe Root swaggered to an unbeaten 109 as England raced to 331-2 against New Zealand at tea on the third day of the second Test at Trent Bridge.

Replying to New Zealand’s mammoth first innings score of 553, Pope and Root took full advantage of a docile pitch to ease the pressure on England.

Thanks to the pair’s commanding displays, England will expect to get close to New Zealand’s total in a match that could be destined for a high-scoring draw.

Pope’s second Test century, and his first on English soil, came after he was handed a surprise promotion to number three by England captain Ben Stokes at the start of the series.

It was Pope’s first Test ton since scoring 135 not out in South Africa in January 2020.

The 24-year-old’s England place has been in serious doubt at times in the last few years due to shoulder injuries and a lack of form.

But, batting in a position he had never previously featured in for England or Surrey prior to the first Test, Pope has repaid the faith of Stokes and coach Brendon McCullum.

Freed of the oppressive shackles of the England captaincy after handing the role to Stokes earlier this year, Root was in vibrant mood himself as he unfurled his full array of strokes in his 27th Test century.

Score Board

England won the toss

New Zealand 1st Innings 553

England 1st Innings

Lees c Mitchell b Henry 67

Crawley c †Blundell b Boult 4

Pope c Henry b Boult 145

Root not out 126

Bairstow c †Blundell b Boult 8

Stokes (c)c Boult b Bracewell 46

Ben Foakes † not out 4

Extras: (b 8, lb 2) 10

Total: 95.5 Ov (RR: 4.27) 410/5

Yet to bat: Matthew Potts, Jack Leach, Stuart Broad, James Anderson

Fall: 1-6, 1.6 ov, 2-147, 41.4 ov, 3-334, 83.1 ov, 4-344, 85.3 ov, 5-405, 94.5 ov

Bowling: Tim Southee 24-1-90-0, Trent Boult 23.3-3-84-3, Matt Henry 22.5-3-118-1, Kyle Jamieson 16.3-3-66-0, Michael Bracewell 7-0-34-1, Daryl Mitchell 2-0-8-0

Umpires: Michael Gough, Paul Reiffel