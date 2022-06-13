Younis full of praise for Babar

LAHORE: Former Pakistan captain Younis Khan has said that Babar Azam is one of Pakistan’s outstanding players and believes that he is a source of pride for the country and an inspiration for young cricketers.

Talking to media here in Lahore, Younis said that Babar Azam is in top form at the moment. “I pray that he will continue to play like this and do more services for his country,” Younis said.

He further said that he wished Babar Azam play more for the country. “If he continues playing with such passion then there is a lot of success waiting for him from Almighty’s Grace.