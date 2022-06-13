PBF hopes Suleman, Nazeer to get accredited for CWG

KARACHI: A senior official of Pakistan Boxing Federation (PBF) on Sunday said that a solid development has been made in the accreditation process of Suleman Baloch and Nazeerullah who pulled off upsets in the inter-departmental event last month, which was a qualifier for the Commonwealth Games.

“Yes, 70 percent progress has been made and hopefully both will be accredited for the Games,” PBF secretary Col Nasir Tung told 'The News' from Lahore.

The duo were not in the initial probables list for the Commonwealth Games whose accreditation cards have been prepared.

The PBF then requested Pakistan Olympic Association (POA) that both fighters should be accredited and the NOC filed a request with the organisers of the Commonwealth Games, pencilled in for July 28 to August 8 in Birmingham.

The Asian Under-22 Championship bronze medallist Zohaib Rasheed (48-51kg), Ilyas Hussain (54-57kg) and female boxer Mehreen Baloch (54-57kg) have already been confirmed for the quadrennial event.

Nazeerullah defeated highly experienced Sanaullah of WAPDA in the 86-92kg final while Suleman Baloch prevailed over Mohibullah of WAPDA in the 60-63.5 kg final of the inter-departmental event conducted in Lahore late last month.

Nasir said that the PBF is also working on finding an opportunity of training in Turkey for the Birmingham-bound squad. “We have again contacted Turkey and hopefully we will be able to manage a few days training for our fighters with the boxers from Turkey.

If we get even ten days sparring opportunity with Turkey's national fighters it will be a huge boost for our boxers ahead of the Commonwealth Games,” Nasir said.

“If it happens, our boxers will then move to Birmingham directly from Turkey,” he said.

Nasir was in Lahore on Sunday and was involved in a motivational dialogue with his boxers after the two-day doping seminar which was organised by the POA for the Birmingham-bound national contingent.

“I am here motivating my fighters,” Nasir said.

National pugilists are training at the Army Sports Complex in Rawalpindi to prepare for the Commonwealth Games.

Former Olympian and IBA 3-star coach Arshad Hussain heads the coaching panel.

Nasir also revealed that the PBF may shift the camp to Abbottabad where the weather is ideal for training.

“I will go to Pindi on June 19 and visit national boxing camp and then we will decide whether we should shift the camp to Abbottabad,” Nasir said.

Because of extremely hot conditions, Pakistani players are passing through tough times while preparing for the vital assignment.

Most of the camps are in Lahore and there too players are battling against hostile weather. Only judokas are training in Abbottabad.