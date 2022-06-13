‘Permits of vehicles not completing routes to be cancelled’

ByOur crime correspondent

Islamabad : The Islamabad Traffic Police (ITP) has decided to take stern action against public service vehicles involved in the non-completion of routes, misbehaviour with passengers, and without Rout Permit.

"Strict action will be taken against those transporters violating traffic routes. The purpose is to provide better traffic facilities to the citizen," said SSP (Traffic) Syed Mustafa Tanveer on Sunday while reviewing special reports submitted by the Special Squads constituted for checking route completion.

According to details ITP is utilizing all resources to facilitate the general public and not only issuing traffic violation tickets to the PSVs for overcharging, misbehaviour of driver/conductor, and incompletion of route but also cancelling the driving license of the PSVs drivers who are found repeatedly involved in the same violation.

He said that action against such violators would be made more effective and the progress of squads would be reviewed on regular basis.

Following directions of IGP Islamabad Dr Nasir Akbar Khan, the SSP (Traffic) said that special squads have already been constituted to check the route violation, and Traffic Help Line (051-9261992, 93 or 1915 was established to resolve the public grievance well in a time where every citizen can complain about the helpline round the clock.

He said that the citizens can lodge their complaints regarding the non-completion of routes, misbehaviour with passengers, or other traffic-related issues at this ITP helpline. He assured effective action against such violators in future and directed all Zonal DSPs to accelerate action in this regard.