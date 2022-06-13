Islooites demand restoration of routine water supply

Islamabad : The residents of Sector G-13 have demanded of the civic agency to restore their routine water supply otherwise it will be really difficult for them to face ongoing heatwave in the summer season.

The shortage of water is not only annoying the residents but it is also exacerbating the effects of a heatwave that has gripped the city for the last many days.

There is an enormous amount of demand but there is no regulatory check of the price the tankers are charging to the customers. The residents suffer most as they have to buy water from the tanker mafia who charge them at their own will. The owners now demand Rs3,000 to 5,000 for a water tanker, which was being supplied for Rs 1,500 before the shortage.

There is no regular supply in accordance with the demand for water, thus the residents are facing hardships to get clean water for drinking and other domestic purposes.

On the other hand, the water management wing of the civic agency has constituted teams that are keeping vigil over the water theft and leakage in the pipelines as well. These teams immediately respond if they receive any kind of complaint regarding leakage or water theft in any area of the city.

Ijaz Ahmad, a resident of Sector G-13, said the supply of water in this sector decreased day by day and now there is a time when they have no option except to pay huge money to the tanker mafia to get water.

“The tanker mafia is cashing in on the miseries of the people. So we look towards the relevant authorities and hope the routine supply of water will be restored in this area,” he said.