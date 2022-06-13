61 more test positive for corona

Islamabad : The number of patients being tested positive for coronavirus illness, COVID-19 from Islamabad Capital Territory has registered a sharp increase in the last four days with reporting of over 60 confirmed patients belonging to the federal capital while only seven individuals have been reported from Rawalpindi district in the last 96 hours.

The virus, however, has claimed no life from the region in the last five weeks. The fifth wave of coronavirus illness, the COVID-19 outbreak faded away in this region of the country in March this year. Data collected by ‘The News’ reveals that in the months of April and May, not more than 500 confirmed cases of the illness were reported from the twin cities of Islamabad and Rawalpindi.

During April and May, less than seven cases per day on average were reported from ICT while from Rawalpindi, only 114 cases were reported in two months. In the last week, however, as many as 94 individuals have tested positive for ICT alone and the number is continuously on the rise. It is worth mentioning here that in April this year, around 100 cases were reported from the federal capital in four weeks.

According to District Health Officer ICT Dr. Muhammad Zaeem Zia, the weekly positivity rate of COVID-19 has been recorded as 0.94 per cent in the last week which was less than 0.4 per cent in April.

Data collected by ‘The News’ on Sunday reveals both the number of confirmed cases and the number of active cases from ICT are on a sharp increase over the last four days. The number of active cases from the region has jumped to 412 on Sunday which was well below 100 at the beginning of May this year.

To date, a total of 135,551 patients have been reported positive from ICT of which 134,140 have recovered while 1024 have lost their lives due to the illness. The number of active cases of coronavirus illness from the federal capital has been recorded as 387 on Sunday.