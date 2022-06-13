‘Above average’ monsoon rainfall forecast

Islamabad : The Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) has warned that the country is expected to receive 'above average rainfall' during the upcoming monsoon season.

In a statement, the PDM said that monsoon season is expected to begin during the last week of this month (June) while pre-monsoon rains are likely to start in the second week of June.

The first phase of the monsoon is likely to continue from July 1 to mid-August, while the last phase of the season will continue until the end-September.

The country is likely to receive 140.8mm of rain during the July-September period.

The PMD also warned that heavy rainfalls might trigger urban flooding in different areas of the country. It also issued a warning about landslides in hilly areas during the upcoming monsoon.

The unusually high temperatures will likely enhance the melting rate of snow and ice in northern areas, it added.