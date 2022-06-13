Three arrested in security guard’s murder case

Islamabad : Islamabad police have arrested three persons for their alleged involvement in the murder of a guard of a private housing society, the police spokesman said.

He said that some unknown persons attacked the check post of a private housing society situated in the Ladhyot area of PS Lohi Bher and started indiscriminate firing upon which a security guard was killed.

The accused managed to escape after the incident. A case was registered at Lohi Bher police station and the investigation was initiated.

Loi Bher Police arrested three accused using the latest technology and human resources. The police also recovered two 223 bore rifles with ammunition from them.