Police officers tasked to control crime

Islamabad: Inspector General of Police (IGP) Islamabad Dr Akbar Nasir Khan has tasked officers of Industrial Area and Sadar Zone to control crime in their respective jurisdictions.

A crime meeting was held under the chairmanship of IG Islamabad Dr. Akbar Nasir Khan to review the performance of Industrial Area and Sadar Zone. The meeting was attended by SSP Operations and Zonal Officers.

The capital police chief directed to constitute teams to arrest the accused, effective patrolling should be ensured, besides increasing the number of Eagle Squad.

The challan of cases should be completed as soon as possible by increasing the number of investigating officers in the police stations, said IGP.

He said DIG Operations will inspect the police stations every week. Response time of Rescue 15 had been reduced whereas the complaint of the citizen will be received on the spot.

No laxity will be tolerated in delay in registration of FIR. Crime analysis should be completed in one week. Experienced officers of every rank from all over Pakistan should be brought on deputation in Islamabad Police.

IGP Islamabad instructed that the lists of the notorious criminals should be advertised on social media.

It is the responsibility of the SPs of the zone to send the report regarding the inspection of the police stations to the office of IGP.

Homicide and Special Investigation Units will investigate on the basis of transparency.

Records should be kept after obtaining complete information about the Afghan settlements or where Afghans reside within the limits of the police station.

IGP Islamabad further said no negligence or carelessness of any investigating officer or police officer will be tolerated at all.

The challan should be submitted within the stipulated time. The SPs will supervise patrols in their areas and will be solely responsible for authentication of each investigation.