Goraya reacts to Chauhan’s statement

LAHORE:PMLN Deputy Secretary Information Punjab Imran Goraya has said that PMLN govt and its allies are clearing landmines laid by PTI.

Imran Khan and PTI's poor economic policies have brought the country to this miserable stage, it will take some time to clean up the stench spread by PTI. Reacting to the statement of PTI leader Fayyaz Chauhan, Imran Goraya said that PTI would not be allowed to engage in riots politics. If anyone tries to break the law, he will be dealt with iron hands.

Armed groups were not allowed to invade Islamabad before and now too. Vandalism and arson has become a trademark of PTI, he said. Imran Goraya said that it was the duty of the government to protect innocent people from PTI bullying that is why the government had taken all precautionary measures during the last long march. The state will continue to play its role as before for the protection of the people.