335 smuggled goods, vehicles cases registered in one year

LAHORE:The Anti-smuggling wing of Directorate of Intelligence & Investigation-Customs, Lahore has made 335 cases of non-duty paid/ smuggled goods and vehicles worth Rs5.535 billion during current financial year from July 2021 to June 10, 2022.

The Directorate headed by Director Ms Saima Aftab who devised a multipronged strategy for prevention of smuggling during the current fiscal year 2021-22. As this directorate has territorial jurisdiction of Lahore & Gujranwala Divisions, the value of seizures made in the current fiscal year is unprecedented and unparalleled. The Directorate performance in Enforcement side is even better as Directorate framed 37 contraventions of having value of offending goods to tune of Rs13.80 billion involving evasion of duty and taxes of Rs2.415 billion.

The Directorate of I&I despite lack of human and material resources, contributed significantly in anti-smuggling drive initiated by the FBR. During various anti-smuggling operations/raids on road, the Directorate has mainly made seizures of foreign goods notified under section 2(s) of the Customs Act, 1969 i.e. fabrics, betel nuts, tyres, auto parts, cigarettes, luxury vehicles etc, which constitutes of around 70 percent of the afore-stated figure. Moreover, the Directorate has exponentially surpassed all the previous figures in respect of smuggled vehicles’ seizures having worth Rs823.204 million (Approx) during the current fiscal year. The Directorate of I&I, from January to May 2022 accelerated the disposal of confiscated goods/vehicles through frequent public auctions. The total proceeds of public auctions stand at Rs505 million (Approx). In addition to this, the Directorate also realised the total proceeds of Rs135 million (Approx) on account of goods released on redemption fine along with duty and taxes.