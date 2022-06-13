11 shops retrieved, five sealed

LAHORE:Railways police, Mughalpura Division, in collaboration with railways staff conducted an operation against illegal occupants of shops of Railways at Shalimar Link Road, Lahore. Around 11 out of 16 shops were vacated and the possession handed over to the new allottees. The remaining five shops were sealed.
On termination of lease agreement, the shops were allotted to the new allottees through transparent bidding process conducted by Railways administration and previous allottees were bound to hand over the possession to new ones but, they were carrying the business activities with impunity, a press release issued by Railways said.
The operation was carried out under the supervision of SP (Workshops) Mughalpura Malik M Attique, Divisional Engineer, Assistant Engineer Mughalpura, SHOs of District police and Railways police Mughalpura and IOW north along with contingents of police and railways staff. The valuables of old allottees were handed over to them in the presence of officers during eviction process.
LAHORE:PMLN Deputy Secretary Information Punjab Imran Goraya has said that PMLN govt and its allies are clearing...
LAHORE:Details of Lahore Airport expansion plan were presented in a meeting of Civil Aviation Authority , Nespak and...
LAHORE:The Anti-smuggling wing of Directorate of Intelligence & Investigation-Customs, Lahore has made 335 cases of...
LAHORE:More than 150 Sikh pilgrims from India and all over the country reached Gurdwara Janam Asthan Nankana Sahib to...
Islamabad: The Islamabad Capital Territory Police in a joint venture with the District Courts of Islamabad have...
LAHORE:The district administration has yet to enforce the instructions issued by Chief Minister Hamza Shehbaz to...
Comments