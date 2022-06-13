11 shops retrieved, five sealed

LAHORE:Railways police, Mughalpura Division, in collaboration with railways staff conducted an operation against illegal occupants of shops of Railways at Shalimar Link Road, Lahore. Around 11 out of 16 shops were vacated and the possession handed over to the new allottees. The remaining five shops were sealed.

On termination of lease agreement, the shops were allotted to the new allottees through transparent bidding process conducted by Railways administration and previous allottees were bound to hand over the possession to new ones but, they were carrying the business activities with impunity, a press release issued by Railways said.

The operation was carried out under the supervision of SP (Workshops) Mughalpura Malik M Attique, Divisional Engineer, Assistant Engineer Mughalpura, SHOs of District police and Railways police Mughalpura and IOW north along with contingents of police and railways staff. The valuables of old allottees were handed over to them in the presence of officers during eviction process.