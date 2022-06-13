150 Sikh yatrees visit Nankana

LAHORE:More than 150 Sikh pilgrims from India and all over the country reached Gurdwara Janam Asthan Nankana Sahib to attend the Jodh Mela celebrations.

They performed their religious rites at Gurdwara Nankana Sahib and thanked the Evacuee Property Trust Board for the arrangements. They also visited Gurdwara Sacha Sauda, Farooqabad. Party leader Sardar Sikandar Singh said, “The Government of Pakistan has honoured us. All the arrangements of the Trust Board are good. We are being given the best security and facilities.” Other Sikh pilgrims also expressed their gratitude for the excellent arrangements made for the guests. Caretaker Atiq Gilani, who was present there, said that under the supervision of Imran Gondal, best arrangements were made for guests.