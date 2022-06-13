150 Sikh yatrees visit Nankana

LAHORE:More than 150 Sikh pilgrims from India and all over the country reached Gurdwara Janam Asthan Nankana Sahib to attend the Jodh Mela celebrations.
They performed their religious rites at Gurdwara Nankana Sahib and thanked the Evacuee Property Trust Board for the arrangements. They also visited Gurdwara Sacha Sauda, Farooqabad. Party leader Sardar Sikandar Singh said, “The Government of Pakistan has honoured us. All the arrangements of the Trust Board are good. We are being given the best security and facilities.” Other Sikh pilgrims also expressed their gratitude for the excellent arrangements made for the guests. Caretaker Atiq Gilani, who was present there, said that under the supervision of Imran Gondal, best arrangements were made for guests.
LAHORE:PMLN Deputy Secretary Information Punjab Imran Goraya has said that PMLN govt and its allies are clearing...
LAHORE:Details of Lahore Airport expansion plan were presented in a meeting of Civil Aviation Authority , Nespak and...
LAHORE:The Anti-smuggling wing of Directorate of Intelligence & Investigation-Customs, Lahore has made 335 cases of...
LAHORE:Railways police, Mughalpura Division, in collaboration with railways staff conducted an operation against...
Islamabad: The Islamabad Capital Territory Police in a joint venture with the District Courts of Islamabad have...
LAHORE:The district administration has yet to enforce the instructions issued by Chief Minister Hamza Shehbaz to...
Comments