Verification of 100 imported vehicles pending for years

LAHORE:Motor Registration Authority (MRA) Lahore, Excise & Taxation Punjab has written letters for verification of 100 imported vehicles pending for many years from Customs dept Karachi, according to documents available with The News.

According to the document, Motor Registration Authority wrote that there was a delay in the verification process of imported Vehicles (one custom) & vehicles cleared in Amnesty Scheme for Registration at Motor Registration Offices. M Ziaul Haq Cheema, Focal Person of Excise & Taxation Punjab, said that every day hundreds of vehicles are registered at the office and many of them are custom cleared from Karachi. He shared that MRA relies on a manual method of verification of imported vehicles and documents cleared in the amnesty scheme by sending letters to custom collectorate west-VII. He said MRA was waiting from the customs department to send or verify the documents but no response was given by the custom in Karachi. According to documents, reminders were sent to the Custom Collectorate Karachi but no response was provided.

According to the letter, public allegations of corruption and delaying tactics are being used. MRA requested Customs Karachi to make proper arrangements to keep liaison with the MRA for the quick disposal of the verification process.