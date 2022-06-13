Steps to handle urban flooding discussed

LAHORE:Water and Sanitation Agency (Wasa) is ready to face the upcoming monsoon season and will also play a leading role in coordination with various government departments during the monsoon season.
In this regard, a meeting chaired by Wasa Managing Director Ghafran Ahmed took place on Sunday. Provincial Secretary Housing Mian Shakeel, LDA DG Muhammad Ali Randhawa, Member Provincial Assembly Chaudhry Shahbaz, LWMC CEO Rafia Haider and other officers attended the meeting. Wasa MD briefed the participants about the measures taken by Wasa to handle urban flooding during the monsoon season. He told the participants that ongoing construction of underground water reservoirs as well as desilting of all major drains will be completed before the monsoon. Later, the participants visited Monsoon Control Room and Digital Complaint Centre of Wasa in Gulberg. The Agency’s MD told the participants that an awareness campaign was already under way.
